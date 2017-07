Tulsa mother still waiting for return of her missing daughter, Christina Morris

TULSA -- A Tulsa mother is still waiting for her daughter's return home, three years after she disappeared.

Christina Morris was last seen at a shopping mall parking garage in north Dallas.

Her mother said family must find ways to honor missing loved ones. Tuesday happened to be Christina's birthday.

Her mother shared with us the special way she honors Christina every year.

"I've baked a cake every year she's gone missing, and I will continue to bake a cake and celebrate Christina, because I feel like as a mom that's what I should do."

Today is Christina Morris' 26th birthday. Her mother made her favorite cake. Christina went missing Aug. 30th 2014. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/GfIarK9Dlz — Katie Wisely (@KatieWiselyTV) July 25, 2017

A man is serving a sentence for Christina's kidnapping, but there is still no sign of her. Family and volunteers will head to Texas to search for her again this weekend.

