TULSA -- Mayor G.T. Bynum presented the city’s proposed budget at a meeting Wednesday evening.

Mayor Bynum and Tulsa City Council worked on the budget for four months. The total proposed budget is $824 million and includes all city funds and operations.

The budget would allow for 90 new police officers to be hired in an effort to enhance community policing strategies in Tulsa.

Tulsa is also taking a cue from other cities around the country in adopting new programs funded under the proposed budget. A program called a “Better Way” would partner with local organizations to place individuals in beautification work programs that help get citizens back on their feet.

Click here to read the entire 496-page proposed budget

The program is a proposed solution to panhandling. Albuquerque, New Mexico implemented a similar program.

Funds would also be used to replace fire apparatuses and safety equipment that’s more than a decade old and will fund a fire academy of 35 firefighters.

The budget for the general fund, which is used to fund most core services and operations, is $269 million.

Tulsa City Council will vote on the budget June 7.

