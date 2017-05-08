Tulsa man's pistol missing after carrier delivers it to wrong address

TULSA -- A potentially lethal weapon vanished after it was delivered to the wrong address in Tulsa. Now, the buyer of a 9 millimeter pistol is concerned the gun could end up in the wrong hands.

It's not every day a gun seemingly vanishes into thin air.

"Nobody knows where it is," Jerry Addison, the intended gun owner, said.

A custom Norinco 1911 A1 Commander 9mm is missing.

"Basically they are the Chinese gun, they were banned in 1993," Addison said. "There was only about 800 to a thousand that were brought in to the U.S."

It's a rare gun, that packs a punch. The 1911 Norinco 9 mm is made with heavier metal than a modern 9mm. Most people buy them as a novelty gun, however ammo for these guns are easy to get... and that's the fear.

"It could be a danger to anybody," Addison said.

The gun, ordered from a dealer in Colorado, was to be shipped to a local Tulsa dealer.

"I called my FFL dealer here in town and he said 'We never received it,'" Addison said.

According to UPS tracking, the gun made it to Tulsa and was even signed off as received. The recipient? A local medical facility, which claims it was never delivered a gun in the first place.

But one thing is certain.

"It's in the wrong hands," Addison said.

The gun is now officially reported stolen, and owner Addison is making sure people are aware.

"I contacted a website because I was trying to get it more exposure," Addison said.

Stolen 911 is the site for all things stolen around the country. Website creator, Marc Hinch said Addison's case is unique, and something should be done.

"This gun is out there, and someone has it who's not supposed to have it," Hinch said. "Obviously we're concerned about guns falling in the wrong hands."

To fight this fear, Stolen 911 has created a digital fingerprint to track the gun.

"If you research something, you Google it and it comes up on that website," Hinch said. "There's a good chance it might be stolen, and we've given you ways to submit a tip"

The detective will vet the tips and turn all information over to the local PD, increasing the chances of recovering stolen property.

But until that happens, the worry remains.

"[The] fear is somebody else is going to use it."

If you have a tip about this pistol, you can leave it here.

