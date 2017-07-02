Tulsa man killed in two-car accident near Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. - A 40-year-old Tulsa man was killed in a two-car accident Saturday afternoon just west of Locust Grove.

The two cars collided at about 4 p.m. on scenic 412 near Skyline drive, about four miles outside of Locust Grove on the west side.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that an SUV with three people inside failed to negotiate a curve at the scene and struck the Chevy Impala driven by the victim, Roberto Rangal, 40, of Tulsa.

Rangal was transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Jacob Keahey, 18, of Texarkana, Ark., was the driver of the SUV, according to the OHP report. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital and was treated and released. A female passenger was admitted to St. Francis in stable condition with internal injuries. The other passenger refused treatment at the scene.

In a separate accident in Cherokee County, a 24-year-old female lost her life in a one-car accident Sunday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. a woman's Dodge Charger was southbound just south of Westville, Okla., when she lost control of the vehicle and left the road, striking a tree, and then rolling down a 30-foot embankment.

Briana Scraper died at the scene, according to first responders.

