TULSA - A 61-year-old man was killed Saturday night while driving a motorcycle on the Broken Arrow Expressway, according to police reports.

When officers arrived on the scene of what police say appeared to be one-vehicle accident, they found Harvey Altemose, Tulsa, lying in the outside lane of Highway 51, deceased.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Police say Altemose was riding his 2012 Harley Davidson which also was found at the scene. No witnesses to the accident have come forward at this time, according to officers.

From what police could derive from the scene, they say Altemose hit the guardrail on the 15th Street entrance ramp to westbound BA and he was ejected from the bike.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: