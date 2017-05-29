Tulsa man dies in single-vehicle crash in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE -- A Tulsa man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Bartlesville.

Bartlesville police said they responded to the rollover crash at Silverlake and Polaris at about 5 a.m.

Police said the driver, who was identified as Robert Wayne Lee, struck a curb and lost control of vehicle, which overturned and struck several trees.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was 36 years old.

