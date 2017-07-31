Tulsa man arrested for trafficking meth, according to Tulsa Police

TULSA -- A Tulsa man was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning.

Police say Charles Yohola, 28, was arrested during a traffic stop for traffic violations and trafficking of methamphetamine.

According to police, during the investigation, officers searched the area and discovered methamphetamine.

