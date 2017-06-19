Tulsa man arrested after police find 44 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop

TULSA -- A Tulsa man was arrested Sunday after police found 44 pounds of meth inside his vehicle.

Kevin Jameson, 58 (pictured below), was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. Police say after Jameson was pulled over for failing to signal, a drug K9 was alerted to the odor of a controlled substance.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 44 pounds of methamphetamine. Jameson was arrested for aggravated trafficking of meth and failure to signal.

