TULSA -- A man was arrested Thursday morning after two separate incidents including an armed robbery.

Police say Ricky Freeman is accused of robbing someone on 6th and Sheridan. Just before the robbery, several people say the same suspect pointed a gin at them and ran off with his 2-year-old child.

Police arrested Freeman and placed the child in DHS custody.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: