Tulsa man accused of arson, child endangerment after burning clothes

TULSA -- A man was arrested overnight Sunday in southeast Tulsa after police said he burned women's clothing and put his two-year-old child in danger.

Tulsa police officers responded to the report of domestic violence and found a pile of burned women's clothing in a fireplace.

A woman told police that James Beach, 19, became irate when she tried to leave their apartment. She said he jumped on the hood of her vehicle while holding the child in an attempt to stop her from leaving.

Police said Beach then followed the woman to his brother's apartment while leaving the child at home and had to be restrained when he attempted to assault someone.

According to the police report, Beach returned home and burned more clothes while the child was in the apartment.

Beach was arrested in the 7900 block of East 60th Street on complaints of arson and child endangerment.

