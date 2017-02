TULSA -- The International Humane Society is sending 19 dogs rescued from a South Korean meat farm to Tulsa.

The Humane Society will now have 24 dogs rescued from the farm.

The international organization has shut down six of the farms throughout South Korea.

Right now, the dogs are being rehabilitated and getting the best care possible before they are put up for adoption in a few weeks.

The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking that those interested in helping the animals donate pedigree wet and dry food for adult dogs, as well as blankets and beds.

The Humane Society is also requesting monetary donations for medical care and rehabilitation.

Those interested in donating may do so by clicking here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: