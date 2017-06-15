Tulsa homicide suspect arrested in Oklahoma City residence

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man wanted for murders in Tulsa and in Oklahoma City was taken into custody Tuesday night here.

Twenty-two-year-old William Proctor was arrested by members of the Violent Crimes Task Force, the Oklahma City Police Department's Criminal Intelligence Unit and OCPD Gang Unit.

Proctor was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Tulsa in 2013 and another in OKC back in January.

The OCPD said their units worked for the better part of a year to find Proctor and that It was only by dogged police work and cooperation from the public that they were finally able to get him in custody at a residence in NW Oklahoma City.

Last year, OCPD surrounded a house in OKC and when the standoff was over, no one was located inside the house. They thought they had found Proctor then after about 10 hours of surveillance.

Proctor is wanted for an Oct. 2013 murder during a gun battle near 36th West Avenue and 51st Street.

