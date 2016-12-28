Tulsa Homicide seeks help in finding missing person

TULSA - The Tulsa Homicide Unit will use dogs from the East Oklahoma Canine Organization in their continued search for a missing woman whose boyfriend is suspected of doing her harm and then committed suicide Dec. 21.

Homicide Sgt. David Walker says they will search an area that was readily accessible to the boyfriend in hopes that Samantha Puckett might be found. She has been missing since Nov. 7.

Walker said the search Wednesday would be around a wooded area where Puckett's boyfriend lived. Tulsa Police say the boyfriend killed himself Dec. 21, the day they attempted to serve a search warrant at his residence, 2629 N. Utica.

Police also said a representative from the Medical Examiner's Office would be a part of the search today.

"We do not have any credible evidence that this search will lead to the recovery of Samantha's body, however it is an avenue that needs to be explored," Walker said.

He urges anyone with information on Puckett's disappearance to please call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or the homicide tip line at 918-798-8477. Or you could e-mail Homicide at homicide@cityoftulsa.org.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: