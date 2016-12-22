Tulsa homicide number hits 80 in 2016: Interactive map of victim, suspect, location information
1:44 PM, Dec 21, 2016
10:32 AM, Dec 22, 2016
TULSA - With four more homicides in Tulsa since Sunday, the total for the city has now hit 80 in 2016.
The 80 homicides this year shatters the previous record of 71, set in 2009.
The week started with the story about a woman being found shot to death inside her home, along with three dogs who had also been shot, after her husband was shot and killed by police Sunday. Police said Ronald Massengale fired his shot gun at officers outside his home. Jacqueline and Ronald represented homicides number 77 and 78, respectively.