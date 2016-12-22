Tulsa homicide number hits 80 in 2016: Interactive map of victim, suspect, location information

TULSA - With four more homicides in Tulsa since Sunday, the total for the city has now hit 80 in 2016.

The 80 homicides this year shatters the previous record of 71, set in 2009.

The week started with the story about a woman being found shot to death inside her home, along with three dogs who had also been shot, after her husband was shot and killed by police Sunday. Police said Ronald Massengale fired his shot gun at officers outside his home. Jacqueline and Ronald represented homicides number 77 and 78, respectively.

Tuesday morning, police responded to Southport Apartments near 61st and U.S. 169 after receiving a call from a mother who said she found her 31-year-old son, Kenney Long, dead. Yania Parker, 32, has been arrested in connection with the city's 79th homicide.

Tuesday evening, a 35-year-old man, Joshua Farrar, was shot near 1414 W. Admiral Blvd. He died from his wounds at the hospital. Andrew McGee was arrested for 1st degree murder in Tulsa's 80th homicide.

WHERE HAVE ALL OF THE HOMICIDES HAPPENED?

Click on a marker to read more about each homicide; who was killed, what happened and our coverage of the situation. Some of the markers include limited information.

