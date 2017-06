TULSA - Tulsa homicide has identified the body of young man found last week by a homeless man on a trail in east Tulsa.

Detectives say it is 16-year-old Darrin Wilson.

Last week they began an investigation into a body found near 11th Street and 129th East Ave.

Police say someone found a black male on a trail area used by 4-wheelers.

After releasing photos of the clothing the deceased male was wearing, people who saw the pictures came forward with the young man's name.

A homeless man who lives in the woods found the victim. He told police his body was not there at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. He called police around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Sgt. Dave Walker with Tulsa Police said the male was found in plain sight on the trail. They believe it was someone he knew that is responsible.

"It appears they drove by, pushed the body out and then proceeded onto this street," Walker said. "We are working it as a murder, because a kid that age should not just drop where we found him."

Blood was found on his shorts and the back of his head.

Police have now confirmed that the man found had at least one gunshot wound.

Tulsa Police now say that the homicide victim has at least one gunshot wound. They expect him to be between 14 and 20 years old. — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahHatfield) June 8, 2017

Investigators originally said they believed he was killed elsewhere and dumped in the wooded area. Later Walker said they did not know for sure.

Police have not been able to identify the victim. They released photos of the man's clothes in hopes that someone will be able to identify him.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: