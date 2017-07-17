Tulsa home damaged by fire

Tulsa, Okla--

A home has significant damage following an early Monday morning fire.

Fire crews responded to the home near East Young Street and North Quebec Avenue around 2:20 AM.

The fire destroyed most of the home's roof.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries.

