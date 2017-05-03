Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police hold press conference on charges filed against Ofc. Betty Shelby

Cloudy
The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference Wednesday on charges filed against Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby.
The FOP filed a complaint with the Oklahoma Bar Association against D.A. Steve Kunzweiler for filing a case against Officer Shelby before the prosecution packet was complete.
Watch the full press conference in the player above.
