Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police hold press conference on charges filed against Ofc. Betty Shelby

3:26 PM, May 3, 2017
The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference Wednesday on charges filed against Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby.

The FOP filed a complaint with the Oklahoma Bar Association against D.A. Steve Kunzweiler for filing a case against Officer Shelby before the prosecution packet was complete.

Watch the full press conference in the player above.

