Tulsa firefighters use calendar to raise money for Tulsa Fire Museum
1:53 PM, Jan 8, 2017
Share Article
TULSA -- Local firefighters are using a calendar to raise money for the Tulsa Fire Museum.
According to the Tulsa Fire Museum's Facebook page, the Hot Shots calendar will be on sale until January 31. It will be available at: IDA RED, The Snow Goose, Margaritaville Gift Shop, Decopolis, Top Hat Magic, Haley Boutique, Summer Snow, the Firefighters Credit Union and On the Corner in Broken Arrow.
All proceeds from the calendar will go to the Tulsa Fire Museum.