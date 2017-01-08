Tulsa firefighters use calendar to raise money for Tulsa Fire Museum

TULSA -- Local firefighters are using a calendar to raise money for the Tulsa Fire Museum.

According to the Tulsa Fire Museum's Facebook page, the Hot Shots calendar will be on sale until January 31. It will be available at: IDA RED, The Snow Goose, Margaritaville Gift Shop, Decopolis, Top Hat Magic, Haley Boutique, Summer Snow, the Firefighters Credit Union and On the Corner in Broken Arrow.

All proceeds from the calendar will go to the Tulsa Fire Museum.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: