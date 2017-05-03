Tulsa firefighters take deaf kids to Tulsa zoo; firefighters spend time with students on days off
TULSA -- WARNING. This story will melt your heart. A group of Tulsa firefighters spent their day off with a group of hearing-impaired students at the Tulsa Zoo.
In a single file line, adventure lies ahead. A group of Wright Elementary students are ready to see the wildlife.
It's only fitting that Tulsa firefighter Jeremy Jackson is in front of the line and that Carter, a kindergartner at Wright Elementary, won't leave his side.
"He's a character," Jackson said.
This isn't any ordinary field trip, Tulsa firefighters are the chaperones. Wednesdays mean the world to these firefighters. Normally, they read to 10 deaf and hard of hearing students. But today, they took the classroom to the Tulsa Zoo.
"We give them someone to look up to," Jackson said. "We're labeled as heroes."
"You don't realize it until you're in the grocery store and you've done a show and tell for a kid and they come up and go, 'I know you, you're a firefighter,'" Tulsa firefighter Miriam Bryant said.
"Relationships are growing and the kids are getting used to seeing the firefighters and so it's been pretty special," Tulsa firefighter Matt Bell said.
That sweet feeling is mutual.
As the weekly tradition continues, together they'll find new places to explore.