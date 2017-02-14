Tulsa firefighters rescue driver stuck in high water Tuesday morning in west Tulsa
6:22 AM, Feb 14, 2017
TULSA -- A driver was rescued after being stranded in high waters amid continued rainfall throughout Tulsa Tuesday morning.
Firefighters say the driver's minivan got stuck on west 81st Street just east of Elwood avenue in west Tulsa.
Firefighters say they had to pull the driver to safety and leave the minivan behind. The area is prone to flooding and could continue to see flooding as rain is expected to continue into Tuesday evening.