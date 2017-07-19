Tulsa Fire Department on scene of pharmaceutical nitroglycerin spill

TULSA -- The Tulsa Fire Department is on scene of a chemical spill inside a Tulsa Building Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a hazmat team is on scene after pharmaceutical nitroglycerin spill at 10540 East Pine.

2 Works for You has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

