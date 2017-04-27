Tulsa Fire Department on scene of building fire at Midwest Construction in west Tulsa

TULSA -- The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a business fire in west Tulsa Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at Midwest Construction on the 21000 block of South Union. A total of 12 fire trucks were called out to fight the fire.

After responding to the fire, authorities realized there were chemicals inside the building and called a hazmat team. Crews were temporarily evacuated until it could be determined what type of chemicals were inside the building.

The fire has since been extinguished. No one was injured.

