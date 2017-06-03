Tulsa Fire Department investigating fire in north Tulsa

TULSA - Tulsa Fire Department says investigators are on the scene of a house fire at 1339 N. Norwood in Tulsa, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's classified as an arson.

Firefighters are at the scene of the house fire near Sheridan and Pine streets.

2 Works for You has a crew there and will give you the latest on the fire. Stay tuned and check for updates on kjrh.com.

