Injured girl transported to hospital in 'emergent condition', officials say

Tulsa Fire Department says a young girl was taken to St. Francis Hospital from a fire they are fighting in east Tulsa. A firefighter went with the young girl who was injured in the apartment fire. Her condition is unknown at this time.

EMSA officials confirmed that the young girl was transported and was in "emergent" condition. They also said that they are attending to four other people, who may or may not be transported.

TFD says it was at least a 2-alarm fire. Another witness saw a man drag some individuals out of a unit.

2 Works for You has a crew on scene.

