Tulsa District Attorney responds to ethics complaint just days before Betty Shelby trial
12:26 PM, May 5, 2017
TULSA -- Just three days before Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby is set to stand trial for manslaughter, the spotlight is on the police union.
The Fraternal Order of Police recently filed an ethics complaint against the District Attorney’s office.
The DA said in a statement Friday they he won’t be commenting on the complaint until a later date.
DA Kunzweiler also said the case involving Officer Shelby needs to be tried in a court of law where rules of evidence apply.
Read Kunzweiler's full statement below:
"My focus remains on fulfilling my duties as the District Attorney. The case involving Officer Betty Shelby needs to be tried in a court of law - where the rules of evidence apply. I will address the complaint of the Tulsa FOP in due course, but my attention has to be directed towards maintaining the integrity of the judicial process. Officer Shelby is presumed innocent under the law and that presumption remains until a judge or a jury determines otherwise," said District Attorney Kunzweiler.