Tulsa District Attorney responds to ethics complaint just days before Betty Shelby trial

12:26 PM, May 5, 2017

Just three days before Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby is set to stand trial for manslaughter, the spotlight is on the police union.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler

TULSA -- Just three days before Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby is set to stand trial for manslaughter, the spotlight is on the police union.

The Fraternal Order of Police recently filed an ethics complaint against the District Attorney’s office.

The DA said in a statement Friday they he won’t be commenting on the complaint until a later date.

DA Kunzweiler also said the case involving Officer Shelby needs to be tried in a court of law where rules of evidence apply.

Read Kunzweiler's full statement below:

"My focus remains on fulfilling my duties as the District Attorney.  The case involving Officer Betty Shelby needs to be tried in a court of law - where the rules of evidence apply.  I will address the complaint of the Tulsa FOP in due course, but my attention has to be directed towards maintaining the integrity of the judicial process.  Officer Shelby is presumed innocent under the law and that presumption remains until a judge or a jury determines otherwise," said District Attorney Kunzweiler.

The complaint filed by the FOP claims the DA was rushed to file charges against Officer Shelby.

“Without the toxicology reports being back, without the final prosecution packet from the investigators, we feel that's out of sorts, not proper,” said Jerad Lindsey, Tulsa FOP Chairman.

On September 16 on 2016, Officer Shelby fatally shot Terence Crutcher after he failed to comply with multiple commands.

Six days later, the DA’s office charged Shelby with first-degree manslaughter.

Community leaders say they’re not questioning the timing of the charges and they they’re seeking justice for Terence Crutcher.

