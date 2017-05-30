Tulsa County deputy arrested on misdemeanor count of possession of firearm while intoxicated

TULSA -- A Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Officials said on May 24 Raul Nieves was in full uniform with his issued Glock 21 in his holster when he smelled of alcohol. He submitted to two alcohol breath tests.

The tests resulted in 0.117 and 0.106. The legal limit is 0.08.

Nieves was placed on unpaid leave when charges were approved by the district attorney's office.

Nieves was hired as a deputy in 2005.

