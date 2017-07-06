Tulsa County deputies recovered two loaded firearms and methamphetamine inside the suspects' car

TULSA, Okla. - Two men are in custody after leading Tulsa deputies on a high-speed chase across the interstate.

Around 2:20 a.m. deputies performing a perimeter check at the Tulsa County Jail found a suspicious car behind the building. When, they put their spotlight on the car, the driver took off.

Deputies say the driver reached speeds of 115mph during the pursuit. The driver finally ended the chase when he crashed into a ditch off Mingo and Interstate 244. The suspects were not hurt and were put in handcuffs.

There was another person inside the car with the two suspects, but deputies say she will not likely be booked.

Officials recovered two loaded firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana inside the suspects' car, which was revealed to be a rental.

The suspects will be booked in jail. The charges are unknown.

