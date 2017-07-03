Tulsa County Courthouse announces 'Warrant Independence' program

TULSA -- The Tulsa County Courthouse has announced a warrant independence program available for residents with failure to pay warrants.

The program will run from July 5 to July 14. People will be able to get a failure to pay warrant released with a payment of $150 and the structuring of a new payment plan.

“This is an opportunity for some individuals, either with failure to pay warrants or those who may be concerned that a failure to pay warrant is about to be ordered can have a little peace of mind,” said Don Newberry, Tulsa County Court Clerk. “If they show up in our office or contact us by phone we may be able to help them.”

The cost administrator can be called at 918-596-5458.

