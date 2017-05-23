Tulsa based QuikTrip offers free healthcare clinic to employees

TULSA - Senators are expected to find out how much it will cost to repeal and replace ‘Obamacare’ this Wednesday.



The Congressional Budget Office is currently working on “scoring” the bill recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.



So how are local companies preparing for more changes to our healthcare laws?



Tulsa-based QuikTrip Corporation started a decade ago with putting a clinic in at its headquarters.



From physicals to bloodwork, the clinic is free to its employees and dependents.



Dr. Melissa Myers is in charge of making sure QuikTrip employees are staying healthy.



“It’s very convenient. They’re back to work quicker. They don’t miss as much time at work and like I said, they’re more apt to come and get chronic conditions checked,” said Myers.



Executives, corporate employees, and clerks working in the Tulsa market get access to the free clinic.



Free visits doctor are just one reason why QuikTrip is offering the perk.



“The benefit is when we have a healthy employee first and foremost, but also if you think about it one of the things that people are looking for in a job is health care and if you have that ability to offer on-site. Does it make a difference, I believe it does,” said Mike Thornbrugh, spokesman for QuikTrip.



Because of increases in health care costs and now a bill to repeal and replace ‘Obamacare’, companies are starting to innovate on their own.



“There was a lot of uncertainty 10 years ago and I think that same uncertainty is here today. We just felt at the time and we still believe we’re going continue to do so,” said Thornbrugh.



QuikTrip says the clinic averages 1,500 visits a month.



”We were early believers and we’re big believers today,”



QuikTrip has clinics in 8 other markets across the country.

