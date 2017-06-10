Tulsa authorities release timeline in dealing with man who was shot

TULSA - The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office release a timeline on their activities in relation to man who was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

MAY 31 - The Tulsa County Sheriff''s Office Mental Health Unit receives a civil mental health pickup order to locate Joshua Barre, 29, to take him into custody for a mental health evaluation.

JUNE 1 - After several attempts to locate Barre they report they say they find him locked in his residence alone, armed with a hammer and shouting threats to deputies on the scene. Due to those circumstances, deputies left the scene since he didn't pose a threat to the public. They decide they will come back at a later date.

JUNE 5 - Deputies are notified by Barre's neighbor that he was scaring her children the night before. Deputies are unable to locate Barre.

JUNE 7 - Deputies locate Barre alone in his residence and say he threatened to kill them. They did not force entry at that time Since he, again, did not pose a threat to the public, they left the scene.

JUNE 9 - At 9:48 a.m., two TCSO deputies requested the assistance of the TPD when a neighbor reported Barre in the street with two large knives.

TPD says they received four 9-1-1 calls from residents who said they saw Barre walking with knives.

9:50 a.m. - Caller states, "two huge butcher knives in his hands."

9:51 a.m. - Caller states, "two butcher knives in his hands."

9:53 a.m. - Caller states, "two butcher knives in his hand. . .headed someplace to do some harm to somebody."

9:56 a.m. - Caller states, "walking the streets with a machete, threatening people."

Two TCSO deputies encounter Barre at 300 W. 50th Ct. North. They say Barre is armed with two large knives. Deputies order Barre to drop the knives and stated they were there to get him help. Barre refused to drop the knives or stop. They say he threatened to kill them.

Barre continues to MLK Boulevard and walks south while deputies follow him, giving commands.

Barre walks to a convenience store at 4449 N. MLK Blvd.

Fearing he would enter the store, endangering the public, commands are given to stop and not enter the store.

A deputy deploys a taser on Barre with no apparent effect on him. Barre continues toward the store.

Authorities fire their weapons as Barre attempts to enter the building.

Officers and deputies attempt to render aid to Barre and call EMS.

Barre is transported to a local hospital where he dies from his wounds.

Those involved in the shooting are placed on routine administrative leave and their names will be released later.

