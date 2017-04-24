Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson to run for governor in 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A Tulsa attorney who spent more than $2 million of his own money on a campaign for governor in 2002 says he will run again in 2018, this time for the Republican nomination.

Gary Richardson announced his candidacy Monday at the Oklahoma History Museum in Oklahoma City before a group of about 50 supporters.

He touted the need for a detailed audit of every state agency, especially Oklahoma's system of turnpikes, which he says should be eliminated.

The 76-year-old ran as an independent in 2002 against Democrat Brad Henry and Republican Steve Largent and won more than 14 percent of the vote in the race won by Henry. Richardson says he expects he may have to spend as much as $2.5 million of his own money on his campaign.

