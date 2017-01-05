Tulsa 73-YO doctor sentenced to 14 years in prison for rape of 12-YO girl

TULSA - A 73-year-old Tulsa doctor was sentenced Thursday morning to spend 14 years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Dr. Gerald Snider was convicted of the offense in November and sentenced Thursday in Tulsa County District Court. The judge accepted the recommendation of the jury of 14 years. He also said Snider is subject to three years post-imprisonment supervision, per Oklahoma sex offender laws.

Snider was arrested in 2014 for the assault, authorities say, when he was baby-sitting the 12-year-old girl and her brother.

