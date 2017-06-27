TU soccer player arrested on counts of rape, sexual battery

TULSA -- A University of Tulsa soccer player was arrested last week on counts of rape and sexual battery.

Lesley Nchanji, 20, was arrested on counts of first-degree rape, forcible sodomy and sexual battery on Thursday.

According to the TU athletics website, Nchanji has two goals and four assists in his soccer career at the school.

2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.

