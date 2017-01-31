Trump's executive order on immigration garners local support

President Trump's immigration order has divided the country.

The order, which restricts travel from seven traditionally-Muslim countries, has many protesting.

But some in Green Country said they support whatever's necessary to keep Oklahoma and the U.S. safe.

“The President is to respond to the people, he needs to represent them and they have been upset for a very long time,” said Oklahoma Elector David Oldham.

No one in Oklahoma knows that more than Oldham.

He served as an elector in 2016's Electoral College and helped cast the state's ballot for Trump.

“People wanted me to change my vote and hold my vote steady,” he said. “They were concerned with security, whether it was people coming up from the south, or people overstaying their visas or terrorists.”

Oldham supports Trump's order as an effort to protect Oklahomans from potential outside terrorists.

“You never know where it's going to come...that's people's concerns. I'm not one to be an alarmist or be overly-concerned, but you have to know where the people are at,” he said.

He's not alone.

Several locals said they support the order because it's temporary and allows for deeper vetting they believe is much needed.

But many conservative organizations didn't want to speak on behalf of their entire groups because of the different views Trump's orders have sparked...even among his supporters.

Oldham remains hopeful.

“We were founded on a break from a tyrannical monarch. And as long as we're on that path together, we will only become stronger,” he said.

