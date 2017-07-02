TPD: Woman shoots and kills husband

Tulsa, OK - A woman is behind bars accused of shooting and killing her husband in east Tulsa.

Police say the shooting took place at 12807 E. 39th Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday. A male victim, later identified as Gregory Thomas, was shot one in the stomach and died shortly after getting to the hospital.

Investigators say Thomas' wife, Katesha Childers, got into an arugement with Thomas and then shot him once. Childers took off from the scene but later returned and acted like she didn't know anything.

She is being charged with first-degree murder.

