TPD: Three taken into custody in stolen car incident, barricading and fire

TULSA - Tulsa Police take three into custody after a search for a stolen car ends in a building fire in east Tulsa, according to officers.

Two of those three suspects, police say, wound up in a building at 6525 E. 40th St. where they barricaded themselves from authorities. Tulsa Police say they tracked a stolen vehicle to the Rent It Waco Company of Oklahoma building in east Tulsa.

Officers say upon arrival to the scene of the crime, a suspect was taken into custody after TPD realized a nearby business was on fire.

Officials tried to get in when they noticed two people exiting the building who had been locked inside.

"It's a little confusing right now how they weren't able to come out one of the doors," said a TPD spokesperson. "They actually came out through an exterior wall. So we are still trying to figure that out as well."

Police say they detained a man and a woman and took them in for questioning.



Authorities still are trying to determine the extent of the damage and cause of the fire.

