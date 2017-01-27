TPD: Three taken into custody in stolen car incident, barricading and fire
4:42 PM, Jan 27, 2017
3 mins ago
Share Article
TULSA - Tulsa Police take three into custody after a search for a stolen car ends in a building fire in east Tulsa, according to officers.
Two of those three suspects, police say, wound up in a building at 6525 E. 40th St. where they barricaded themselves from authorities. Tulsa Police say they tracked a stolen vehicle to the Rent It Waco Company of Oklahoma building in east Tulsa.
Officers say upon arrival to the scene of the crime, a suspect was taken into custody after TPD realized a nearby business was on fire.
Officials tried to get in when they noticed two people exiting the building who had been locked inside.
"It's a little confusing right now how they weren't able to come out one of the doors," said a TPD spokesperson. "They actually came out through an exterior wall. So we are still trying to figure that out as well."
Police say they detained a man and a woman and took them in for questioning. Authorities still are trying to determine the extent of the damage and cause of the fire.