TPD, TFD investigating machete attack, fire in north Tulsa

TULSA - Police and Fire Department authorities say they are investigating a machete attack and and apartment fire in north Tulsa that may be related.

The Tulsa Police Department reports that they were called to the scene of a machete attack at 3 a.m. Saturday at the Comanche Apartments complex at 3608 N. Quaker. When they arrived on scene, police saw three people who were cut, according to TPD.

The Tulsa Fire Department was then called to the same scene around 6:45 a.m. for a fire there.

TPD, upon investigating, said they believe the fire and machete attack may be related.

The investigation is ongoing.

2 Works for You will bring you more information on air, online and in our app.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: