TPD: Shooting kills one, officer kills suspect

TULSA, Okla. - Two men are dead following a shooting and an officer involved shooting in east Tulsa. Police say a call came in around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting that took place at Americas Best Value Inn near the intersection of East Admiral Place and North Garnett Road. Investigators say a description of the shooting suspect was put out and officers were able to the suspect a short time later. We are told the suspect took off on foot when he was confronted by police and during the short foot chase, he showed a firearm and that's when officers shot him. Police tell us the suspect continued to run into a wooded area where he was found by a police K9 that bit him. Medical attention was given to the suspect but he died on scene. The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.