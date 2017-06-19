TPD says missing woman 'possibly endangered'

TULSA -- Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has not been seen since January.

Police said Tara Yurkovitz, 32, has made no contact with her family in the last five months, which is out of her character.

Yurkovitz is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police said she is possibly endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 918-596-COPS.

