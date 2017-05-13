TPD: Robbery suspect took property, vehicle from acquaintances

TULSA - Police are searching for a robbery suspect, who victims say assaulted them and took a vehicle from them, according to a TPD report.

Police received a call around midnight from victims at 3200 E. Admiral Ct. who said an acquaintance of theirs had become violent and began beating them near the Waffle House at 11th and Garnett Rd.

The victims told police that the man took property from them and stole their car after the assault.

Officers said they were told a wrench and a firearm were used in the armed robbery.

The incident occurred after the three-some had left the Waffle House, the police report stated. The suspect, according to police, pulled a gun on the two victims, demanded property and took the vehicle.

No major injuries were reported in the incident.

In another robbery investigation overnight, just after midnight, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Greenwood Cultural Center near downtown.

Tulsa Police received a call from a valet at the center. He said reported that a black male pulled up as if he were going to use the valet service. According to the police report, the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded property from the valet employee. He told police the suspect fled the scene after the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

