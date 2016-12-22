TPD: Man pistol whipped during robbery in east Tulsa
4:34 PM, Dec 21, 2016
7:38 PM, Dec 21, 2016
UPDATE - Tulsa police say two men were robbing at man at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in east Tulsa and the victim was pistol whipped by one of the two suspects.
Officers say a Hispanic male was held up by two black males with guns when he was pistol whipped. The victim was confronted as he got out of his car at Heatherstone Apartments complex in the 9700 block of E. 33rd Street, according to TPD. Police say he was conscious at the scene and was transported to the hospital in "emergent" condition, meaning serious or critical.
TPD believes the suspects are still in the area of the apartment complex on east Mingo and may be holed up in an apartment. A perimeter has been set up.
Officers say they believe this is not the first robbery the suspected pair have done in the area. A jogger was attacked on a trail recently, TPD says.
