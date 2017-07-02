TPD: Man changes story of drive-by shooting after investigation

TULSA - A reported drive-by shooting Sunday morning turned into an accidental shot to the hand after Tulsa Police investigated the incident.

At about 4:30 a.m. officers were called to a supposed drive-by shooting at 7th and Lewis in Tulsa. A man told police that he had been shot in the hand as he was walking on N. Lewis. He said a white vehicle drove by and an occupant fired a shot.

When officers pointed out the inconsistencies in his story, they said he changed it to accidentally getting shot when he grabbed for a friend's gun, the TPD report shows.

He told officers he grabbed the gun by the barrel and it went off with the bullet hitting him in the hand. The man refused to tell police where this incident occurred, officers say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for a minor wound.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: