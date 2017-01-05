TPD: Man arrested after chase ends in crash of stolen car

TULSA - An escapee who stole a car was taken into custody after a police chase with the suspect ended in a crash near a Family Dollar store near 26th Street North on Wednesday night, TPD officers say.

The chase began near 3300 E. Apache St. when officers say they identified a vehicle reported as a stolen car. The driver then took off at 65-70 mph speeds north past Pine and Apache until it went over a steep hill and then down an embankment before crashing near the store, police say.

When the officers found the car crashed they said the driver's door was open and no one was in the car. That's when the TPD called for helicopter help and set up a perimeter at Highway 11 and Peoria. Soon thereafter the suspect was found.

Officers say the suspect, who was not identified, had a couple of outstanding warrants as well.

