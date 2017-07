Tulsa, Okla--

Officers are searching for suspects after someone opened fire during a late night drive-by shooting.

Tulsa police responded to the home on East 52nd Street North, near North Peoria around 11:50 PM Thursday.

The suspects shot up an older model red Chevrolet Silverado, leaving the truck with multiple bullet holes and a shattered rear window.

The 2 Works for You crew on the scene noticed several shell casings in the street.

