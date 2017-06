Tulsa Homicide arrested a murder suspect from 2016 in a house in Okmulgee on Wednesday afternoon.

Andre Miles was taken into custody and is accused of killing Antwan Hampton on Nov. 6, 2016. Hampton was shot and killed at 1614 E. Young St.

The Tulsa Police Department detectives investigated the death and as a result, they put out a warrant for Miles' arrest on Nov. 28.

The TPD Fugitive Warrant Unit and the Northern Oklahoma Crimes Task Force believed Miles was staying in the Okmulgee area and the suspect was found at a family member's home in Okmulgee.

Miles was then transported to the Tulsa County Jail for booking.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: