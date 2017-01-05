TPD and sheriff's deputies arrest 20-year-old for stealing vehicle, eluding authorities

TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old, Josh Burris, for driving a stolen vehicle and eluding authorities.

Deputies say Burris led them on a short pursuit in north Tulsa in a stolen Honda Civic after 1 a.m.

The chase started on North Peoria Avenue near Turley when Burris allegedly refused to stop after deputies attempted a traffic stop for a car violation.

He led them through neighborhoods at low speeds and eventually pulled into a driveway and ran out. Deputies say he hid behind a shed.

TPD's helicopter helped track Burris down and a K9 also helped with the arrest. The K9 bit Burris after he refused to comply with authorities' commands.

Deputies say Burris suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

He will be booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

