3 in custody in connection with series of suspicious fires around west Tulsa

Tulsa - Authorities say they have three people in custody they believe may be connected to a series of fires that were set around Tulsa late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a total of four house fires, one church fire, a dumpster fire and a vehicle fire. All fires were determined to be arson, according to fire officials.

The River Life Tabernacle sustained superficial damage according to a spokesperson with the TFD. A representative from the church said they are without power as a result.

Two firefighters were injured during the fires. Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 918-596-2776.

The caller can remain anonymous and may be entitled to a cash reward upon a conviction, according to a the Tulsa Fire Department.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: