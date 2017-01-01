TPD: 20 arrested during DUI checkpoint in downtown Tulsa New Year's Eve

TULSA -- 20 people were arrested following a New Year DUI checkpoint in downtown Tulsa.

Multiple Oklahoma Law Enforcement agencies held the checkpoint at 400 East 8th Street near the entrance to I-244.

In total, police arrested 11 people for driving under the influence, and two people on warrants. Seven people were arrested on drug-related charges.

