Toddler found by Mayes County deputy in the middle of nowhere

MAYES COUNTY - A Mayes County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says a toddler was found Wednesday out in the country near Adair, all by herself, walking around in a diaper and a shirt.

The 2-3 year old child was taken for a medical checkup by Mayes County authorities and the spokesperson from MCSO said the young girl was in good spirits with a few minor abrasions.

He said originally, they had no idea who the child's parents are, but later said that they believe they know who the mother is. He said child welfare services would be called in and then they would proceed to make a decision on whether and what charges might be filed.

The spokesperson said the area where the child was found was just east of Adair on CR N. 439 E. and Highway 410 and that the road is a "regular racetrack" for those who drive it.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: