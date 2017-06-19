Tina Morgan, Brandon Taylor sentenced to 30 years in prison or death of 2-year-old

2:50 PM, Jun 19, 2017
1 min ago

TULSA -- Two people have been sentenced to prison in the child neglect death of a 2-year-old.

Both Tina Morgan and Brandon Taylor (pictured below) were sentenced to 30 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for child neglect in court Monday.

http://media2.kjrh.com/photo/2017/06/19/19401026_1566311403388379_896581040_o_1497901350251_61431642_ver1.0_400_300.jpg

2-year-old Michael Rigney (pictured below) was found dead with bruises on his body in February of 2016.

http://media2.kjrh.com/photo/2017/06/19/baby_1455673267476_32036981_ver1.0_640_480_1497901612123_61433497_ver1.0_400_300.jpg

